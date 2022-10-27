The Board of Control for Cricket for India (BCCI) has announced the implementation of pay equity policy for contracted women cricketers. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that this is the governing board’s first step towards tackling discrimination. As per the new policy, the match fee for both men and women cricketers in India will be the same.

See tweet:

BCCI announces the implementation of pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same. pic.twitter.com/XlAHnzZAdK — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)