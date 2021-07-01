Shah Rukh Khan, it seems, has begun his work on Atlee's movie. His manager Pooja Dadlani shared a photo of herself wearing a mask and thanked Atlee for providing such protective gear on the set. Last we heard, Nayanthara was being considered for a role opposite SRK. No confirmation of any kind has come by yet.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani (Photo credit: Instagram)

