Mira Rajput Kapoor recently invited fans for ‘Ask Me Session’ on her Instagram. When asked to describe the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, in one word, Mira shared a delightful insight. She revealed that whenever they meet the megastar, he playfully insists on being addressed with various titles such as Padma Shree, Doctor, Sir, Ji. Mira shared this amusing tidbit with a heart emoji and tagged SRK in her post. Mira Kapoor Shares Cute Post To Wish Daughter Misha on Her Birthday.

