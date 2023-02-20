Shah Rukh Khan came up with another unique #AskSrk session. The King of Bollywood is not only known for his witty and quirky answers but also for this truth which never fails to amaze everyone. Recently, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan that when will the actor finish writing the book which he mentioned openly. Replying to the question, the actor gave update and wrote, "Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it." Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted on Being Asked About 'Uniting People' Across The World in Latest #AskSRK Session.

Check The Tweet Here:

Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it. https://t.co/Ijs0SF3gwo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

