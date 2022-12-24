Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently met Consulate of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani as well as Consulate General of the USA in Mumbai, Mike Hankey during their visit at the Film City. Photos from the said meet-up has gone viral online that sees SRK happily posing with the officials. Have a look. Ministry of Civil Aviation Shares 'King' Shah Rukh Khan's Video to Promote DigiYatra App With #Pathan on Twitter - WATCH.

SRK Meets Kobbi Shoshani:

It was a great honour to meet the man and legend @iamsrk in @bombayfilmcity with Mike Hankey, the U.S Consul General. We talk about all! 🇮🇱🇮🇳🇺🇸#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/J1utor0yTe — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) December 24, 2022

SRK Meets Mike Hankey:

Taking Indian Cinema to the next level 🙌🏻 #ShahRukhKhan & @RajkumarHirani with Mike Hankey, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai, during his visit to Film City today 🌟#Dunki #SRK #RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/J8jvv0B7P9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 23, 2022

