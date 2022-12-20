Shah Rukh Khan is loved not only nationally but internationally too. He has managed to mesmerize the audience with his humble and grounded personality, acting skills but his charming smile too. Now, Empire Magazine has rolled out a list of 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list. Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Promise More Hotness in This Still From New Track; Full Song Be Out on December 22!

Take A Look:

Here’s The List Shared By Empire Magazine:

Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you. READ NOW: https://t.co/zvvo1xpYhn pic.twitter.com/zE4jZmVMSj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 19, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fanclub Shared The Same On Its Social Media Handle:

#ShahRukhKhan becomes the only Indian actor to be a part of @empiremagazine’s list of 50 greatest actors of all time. In their own words, “there’s pretty much nothing he can’t do”🙌🏻😎@iamsrk, the Pride Of India! ❤️🇮🇳 Link:https://t.co/YrqNpGB1sv#SRK #Pathaan #JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/1CqW8DVFc1 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)