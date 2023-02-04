Director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan welcomed their first child on January 31. The couple shared the good news on social media with adorable pictures. Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in Atlee’s film Jawan, was asked during #AskSRK on Twitter, if he met the newborn. To this the Pathaan star replied saying, “Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy”. Filmmaker Atlee and Priya Mohan Welcome Their First Child and It’s a Baby Boy!

SRK About Director Atlee’s Baby Boy

Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy https://t.co/2Gz7aEj4Ov — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

