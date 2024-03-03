Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, stole the spotlight with their electrifying dance performance to the beats of “Naatu Naatu” at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Yes, the iconic trio of Bollywood, performed on the second day of the festivities. SRK and Salman twinned in all-black Pathani suits, while Aamir was seen in a green kurta paired with white pants. Check out the videos of their performances below: Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

The Khans

The Iconic Trio

the 3 Khans dancing on Naatu Naatu. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after a long time at Ambani pre wedding event ✨️ pic.twitter.com/lJH9LHHBpm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 2, 2024

