Shah Rukh Khan has re-written box office history with Pathaan. The YRF film has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever in India. Now, rejoicing over the same, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter today and thanked his fans for making Pathaan a super blockbuster. "“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL," a part of his post reads. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 42: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Mints Rs 536.77 Crore In India!

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for Pathaan's Success:

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

