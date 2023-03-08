The Holi holiday on March 7 tuned out to be fruitful for Pathaan, as the film's box office collection saw an upward trend. On its 42nd day, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the total collection of SRK's spy thriller stands at Rs 536.77 crore in India (business includes from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions). Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)