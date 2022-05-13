On May 12 the Knight Rider’s Group, that owns and operates Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shah Rukh Khan, announced that it has acquired new Abu Dhabi franchise. It mentioned in its post, “The Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up ADKR as an integral part of the @EmiratesCricket’s flagship UAE T20 league.” SRK re-posted it and thanked Venky Mysore and others for making it a reality. He mentioned in his post, “Onwards to newer terrains with cricket.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Post

Don’t want to sound formal as we are like a family all of us in the organisation. But a big thank u to @VenkyMysore and his band of soldiers at @KKRiders for making this a reality. Onwards to newer terrains with cricket!!! https://t.co/O2marlSEHl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 13, 2022

