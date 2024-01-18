In a remarkable year for Shah Rukh Khan, his films, Pathaan and Jawan, have not only garnered record-breaking awards and impressive box office collections but have also earned multiple nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards. Enjoying widespread acclaim nationally and internationally, these nominations position Shah Rukh Khan's projects in direct competition with heavyweight contenders like Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, highlighting the global impact of his cinematic endeavors. Atlee's Jawan receives a nomination in the Best Vehicular Stunts category, while Siddharth Anand's Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt. Both films, Pathaan and Jawan, also secure nominations in the overall Best Film category. Pathaan Fever Continues! DU Professors, Students Dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song in Campus, Video of Fun Performance Goes Viral.

Check The Nomination List Here:

The Vulture Stunt Awards are back. See the nominees here. https://t.co/uXQuYiGo7E — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) January 17, 2024

