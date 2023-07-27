In a delightful resurgence, the 1991 mini-series Idiot aka Ahmaq has captured the hearts of cinephiles once again. Directed by Mani Kaul, this modern adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel The Idiot stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Ayub Khan-Din. One particular scene has set the internet abuzz, featuring Shah Rukh Khan delivering a captivating shirtless monologue as the antagonist. The film was first released as a four part TV mini-series on Doordarshan in 1991. Later in the year 1992, the film was screened at the New York Film Festival. However, Ahmaq was never commercially released.T he mini series is now readily available for viewers to enjoy on YouTube. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film!

Check Out The Viral Video Here:

Set in Mumbai, Prince Myshkin is a man whose epilepsy is mistaken 4 idiocy.#Ahmaq #Idiot #MiniTVSeries #ManiKaul @iamsrk "The Idiot" is a literary masterpiece of Fyodor Dostoevsky. The novel follows the story of Prince Lev Nikolayevich Myshkin, a kind nd compassionate man, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HCinzRkRY1 — Irfan (@irfaniyat) July 26, 2023

