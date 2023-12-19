Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has been issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged embezzlement scandal involving a Lucknow-based real estate company, Tulsiani Group, accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks. Gauri, who serves as the brand ambassador for the company, reportedly received the ED notice on Tuesday (December 19). The ED is reportedly set to probe Gauri's financial dealings, including her remuneration as the brand ambassador, and may summon her for questioning. The investigation aims to scrutinise various aspects of the case, such as contracts and related documents pertaining to Gauri's association with Tulsiani Group. As of now, Gauri has not responded to the ED notice. Gauri Khan Book Launch Event: Hubby Shah Rukh Khan Has this One 'Complaint' About His Interior Designer Wife - Find Out What!

Gauri Khan Faces ED Notice?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)