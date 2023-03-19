On the occasion of Mother's Day (celebrated in the UK) today, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt wished the actress with an unseen pic from her baby shower on Instagram. "Mama’s Day," Shaheen captioned the image. FYI, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia welcomed their baby girl Raha in November 2022. Anand Ahuja Pens Appreciation Note for Sonam Kapoor As 'Full Time Mom', Says 'Happy Mother's Day' (View Post).

Shaheen Bhatt Wishes Alia Bhatt:

