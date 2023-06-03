Shahid Kapoor has finally reacted to reports of charging Rs 40 Crore per film. In a recent chat, Sasha finally addressed the claims and revealed the truth behind the goss. Debunking the claims, he told to Indian Express, “Kisine bol diye mazaak mein, bina soche samje (Someone said it in jest without a thought), and it got picked by everyone. No one will offer me work after all this news." Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Share Steamy Chemistry in This First Look Poster From Their Upcoming Movie! Film To Release in October 2023.

Shahid Kapoor on His Remuneration:

