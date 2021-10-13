Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family. The actor was seen holding his daughter, Misha's hand while Mira Kapoor was holding hands with little Zain as the family left the airport. It was during their leaving when Shahid called his son with a cute nickname. He called him 'Raje' telling him to follow him.

Watch The Cute Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)