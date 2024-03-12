Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead has made an impressive mark at the box office. In just four days, the supernatural thriller has managed to surpass Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. The total collections of Shaitaan stands at Rs 62.94 crore. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale.

Shaitaan Movie Collections

After scoring an excellent total in its opening weekend, #Shaitaan posts a strong number on the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Shaitaan is eyeing ₹ 82 cr [or thereabouts] total in… pic.twitter.com/X39WBHXaDV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2024

