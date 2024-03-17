After nine days since its release, Shaitaan continues to make waves at the box office. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is steadily inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, the total collections of this supernatural thriller until March 16 stand at Rs 95.84 crore. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Earns Rs 117.47 Crore Globally.

Shaitaan Movie Collections

100 NOT OUT - CENTURY *TODAY*… #Shaitaan is the *second* #Hindi film, after #Fighter, to hit ₹ 💯 cr mark [#India biz; NBOC; 2024 releases]… Remains first choice, continues to resonate with moviegoers at urban centres and beyond. [Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/E8WAgRYdXv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)