The makers of the upcoming thriller film Shaitaan have released a new poster, piquing the audience's curiosity. The image features Jyotika looking fearful and petrified. Her intense expression is sure to captivate viewers and leave them wanting more. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan also star in the film, which is scheduled to release on March 8. With its captivating poster and talented cast, the film promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience. Shaitaan Poster Out! Check Out First Look of Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan's Horror Thriller, Teaser Out on January 25! (View Pic).

Shaitaan New Poster Out:

