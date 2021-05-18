Jackie Shroff with a heavy heart confirmed on Twitter that his makeup man for 37 years Shashi Dada is no more. The actor mentions that he will always be present in the deepest core of his heart.

Check out Jackie Shroff's post here...

Shashi Dada 🙏Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart❤️ My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)