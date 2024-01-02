Shehnaaz Gill, adored for her roles in projects like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and her talk show Desi Vibes, is basking in fan love. Following the success of her song “Moonrise,” she announces a new track, “Sunrise.” Sharing the poster on Instagram, she expressed gratitude, saying, "This is not just a song but a beautiful feeling we cherish together. Thank you all for the love. After moonrise, there’s always a sunrise! #Sunrise." The full video, featuring Guru Randhawa, is set to release on January 8, 2024. Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

Shehnaaz Gill Teases Her Next Song "Sunrise"

