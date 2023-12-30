Shehnaaz Gill, who made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revealed her dream co-star during a recent chat with News18. Reflecting on an eventful year, Gill expressed her desire to work with all the A-listers, but added, "But if I have put my finger on someone, it will be Ranbir Kapoor." Are you listening RK? In the interview, Shehnaaz also spoke about auditioning process and said that she does not have any hesitation about auditions now. Shehnaaz Gill's Heartwarming Family Photo Featuring Dada, Dadi and Brother Shehbaaz Melts Hearts on Instagram, See Picture.

