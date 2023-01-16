The first song from Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is out! Titled "Munda Sona Hoon Main", the track is peppy and will instantly make you groove to its beats. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi, the melody sees Kartik flirting and romancing with Kriti Sanon on a beach. Check it out. Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Brings His One-Man Show in This Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake Co-Starring Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

Watch "Munda Sona Hoon Main" Song:

