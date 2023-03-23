On Wednesday, popular star, Shekhar Suman demanded a CBI probe into the mysterious disappearance of his brother-in-law Dr Sanjay Kumar. Reportedly, the actor also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to do the needful. Dr Sanjay has been missing since March 1. Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Other Celebs Attend Shekhar Suman's Party For Bigg Boss 16 Contestants (View Pics).

Shekhar Suman Seeks CBI Probe:

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman seeks CBI probe into mysterious disappearance of brother-in-law Dr Sanjay Kumar https://t.co/FWQ2MZB29C — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) March 22, 2023

