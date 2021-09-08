Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Mohit Raina film Shiddat has opted for the OTT route. The film will premier on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The trailer of the Dinesh Vijan film will be out on September 13.

Check Out The Announcement Tweet Below:

Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar. #ShiddatTrailer13thSeptember#Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/pK9YZvmxWW — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) September 8, 2021

