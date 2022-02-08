Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left everyone heartbroken. During an interaction on social media Shraddha Kapoor had revealed that the veteran singer’s first cousin, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was her maternal grandfather. The actress shared a close bond with the late singer and fondly called her Aaji. She shared a few throwback pictures of the singer and mentioned in her post, “Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time!”

Shraddha Kapoor Remembers Her ‘Aaji’ Lata Mangeshkar

