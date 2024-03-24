Shraddha Kapoor and her love for animals are well known by her fans. As the beautiful festival of colours, Holi arrives on March 25, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to take a firm stand against any cruelty taking place against strays or any animals while celebrating the festival. On Sunday, March 24, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video in which unidentified men are toying with the animals by throwing colour at them. The video basically highlighted how stray dogs and other animals are abused during the festival. Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, "If you see someone behaving like this, Take action, please". Shraddha Kapoor and Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody To Make Their Relationship Official Soon? Find Out!.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor’s Insta Story Here:

Shraddha Kapoor on Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out the Video Shraddha Kapoor Shared Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetdogsofBombay (@streetdogsofbombay)

