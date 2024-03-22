Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody for quite some time now. She has been spotted with him multiple reasons. However, Shraddha and Rahul have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. Now, according to the latest report, they are set to make it official soon. Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, 'After working on the film (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often. They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon.' Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Shraddha Kapoor Reaches Jamnagar With Rumoured Beau Rahul Mody To Grace the Event (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody To Make It Official?

Rumoured Couple #ShraddhaKapoor And Rahul Mody To Make Their Relationship Public - Reporthttps://t.co/a1szo0teEp — ABP LIVE (@abplive) March 22, 2024

