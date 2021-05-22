Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya blessed with a baby boy this afternoon. The singer confirmed the same on her Instagram post by thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes. Congratulations have poured in from many of the colleagues from the music industry with Papon and Neeti Mohan showering them with a lot of love.

Check out Shreya Ghoshal's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

