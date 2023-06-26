Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some adorable pictures on social media. The Gehraiyaan actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his workout session. The Bollywood actor is seen posing alongside cats. He also shared cute clips of the adorable cats. Siddhant is seen in a white T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers. The actor accesorised the look with a black cap. Yudhra: Raghav Juyal Puts in Intense Boxing Training for His Upcoming Film Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi (Watch Video).

Check Siddhant's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)