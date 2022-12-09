Sonam Kapoor has shared a lovely picture featuring her son Vayu and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The adorable moment between ‘mama’ and his ‘nephew’ has been beautifully captured. She mentions in the caption of her Insta post, “@harshvarrdhankapoor vayu loves you you’re the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove”. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Poses With Husband Anand and Baby Boy, Introduces Netizens to Her Son – Vayu Kapoor Ahuja! (View Pic).

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Vayu

