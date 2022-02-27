Sonam Kapoor has shared a sweet post on Instagram wishing her mom-in-law Priya Ahuja ‘Happy happy birthday’. The actress shared some lovely pictures and mentioned in her post, “So blessed to have you in my life the positive , kind and open energy you give.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Priya Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)