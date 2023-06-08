Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani tied the knot on June 7 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends from the industry. Sumona Chakravarti dropped a beautiful picture posing with the newly married couple and penned a heartfelt note congratulating them on Instagram. She wrote, “Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarak! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall.” Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani Marriage: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Shares Pics From Wedding Ceremony on Instagram!

Sumona Chakravarti With Ashesh Sajnani And Sonnalli Seygall

