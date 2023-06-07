Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Sonnalli shared a string of pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "Sabr & Shukr." Sonnalli Seygall Gets Married to Hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in Gurdwara (View Photos).

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen sitting inside the Gurudwara. The actor looked extremely beautiful as she donned pretty a pretty pink embellished saree for her special day. Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for an off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban. The Jai Mummy Di actor also shared a picture from their wedding rituals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the newly wedded couple. Shama Sikander commented, "My loves." "Congratulations to both of you," a fan wrote. Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "congratulations," followed by multiple pink heart emoticons. "Congratulations god bless you both always," a user wrote. Sonnalli Seygall Makes a Beautiful Bride in Pink and White Saree With Long Bridal Dupatta As She Arrives for Her Wedding (Watch Video).

Several B-town celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, director Luv Ranjan, actor Sunny Singh, Mandir Bedi, Sahil Salathia, and Chahatt Khanna among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonnalli debuted in Bollywood with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. Sonnalli was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jai Mummy Di and Wedding Pulao.

Watch Video: