Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi is performing exceptionally well even on the fifteenth day of its release. As the Rohit Shetty directorial has earned Rs 3.26 crore on day 15 at the box office. With this, the film now stands at a total of Rs 169.50 crore. Looks like by the end of this weekend the movie will surpass Rs 175 crore mark at the ticket window. Sooryavanshi released in theatres during Diwali 2021 i.e November 5.

Check It Out:

#Sooryavanshi JUMPS YET AGAIN on [third] Fri [benefitted due to holiday in #NorthIndia]… Should witness AMPLE GROWTH over the weekend… Will comfortably cross ₹ 175 on this weekend… [Week 3] Fri 3.26 cr. Total: ₹ 169.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUYIztvSm7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2021

