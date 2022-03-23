Sophie Choudry has recreated some amazing songs in the past as a cover for Instagram and the latest one is from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film Gehraiyaan. She recreated the hit track “Doobey” and it is just amazing.

Watch Sophie Choudry’s Version Of Doobey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

