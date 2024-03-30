SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Sri has been retitled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, portraying the inspiring real-life journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie is set for release on May 10, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. Joining Rao in the cast are Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. Rao expressed his excitement on Instagram, captioning the post with, "A remarkable true story that will open your eyes!" Sri Gets New Release Date: Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F Starrer Film to Hit Theatres on May 17.

Rajkummar Rao's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)