SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10

It narrates the remarkable journey of Srikanth Bolla, who overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries, inspiring audiences with his fearless pursuit of dreams.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 30, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Sri has been retitled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, portraying the inspiring real-life journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie is set for release on May 10, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. Joining Rao in the cast are Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. Rao expressed his excitement on Instagram, captioning the post with, "A remarkable true story that will open your eyes!" Sri Gets New Release Date: Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F Starrer Film to Hit Theatres on May 17.

