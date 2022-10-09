Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are undoubtedly the most loved star kids. These siblings have once again grabbed fans’ attention with their stylish appearance today. Suhana was photographed with her brother Aryan at the Mumbai Airport. She flaunted her midriff in white joggers and crop top that she paired with cropped jacket. Aryan looked dapper in grey sweatshirt and cargo pants. Video of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Spending Quality Time Together at Maja Ma Screening Is Simply Heartwarming – WATCH.

Suhana Khan

Aryan Khan

The Stylish Siblings

