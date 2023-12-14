Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's speculated love story remains a hushed topic to this day. Carrying curiosity for decades, this rumoured romance remains one of Bollywood's most secretive tales. Paparazzi recently captured the Gadar 2 actor and Dimple separately stepping outside an eye clinic in Bandra. Sunny wore an all-grey ensemble with a black hat, while Dimple opted for a black outfit. Sunny Deol Wishes Success to Animal, Showers Praises on Bobby Deol: ‘My Younger Brother Has Shaken the World’.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia Leaving Eye Clinic Separately In Mumbai:

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

