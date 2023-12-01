Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has given a shoutout to his “little brother” Bobby Deol for his impeccable performance in the latest release Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures, with brother Bobby, who has been getting praised for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Viral! Animal Release Witnessed Massive Crowd Outside Theatre To Watch 6 AM Show in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

He captioned the images: “My little brother has shaken the world All gus firing success to #Animal.” To which, Bobby replied: “You are my life, love you the most.” Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

Sunny Deol's Instagram Post

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

