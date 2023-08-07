Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are super busy with the promotional campaign of Gadar 2. Ahead of the release, the duo recently visited the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. During their visit, Sunny shouts Gadar's famous dialogue, "Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hindustan Zindabad Hai Aur Rahega". Ameesha opted for a blue suit that resembled her character in the film, while Sunny wore a yellow kurta and green turban. Gadar 2 Censor Board Update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film Certified U/A; Runtime Revealed.

Check Out Sunny Deol's Video Here:

Sunny Deol at Wagah Border : Hindustan Zindabad tha , Hindustan Zindabad hai aur Hindustan Zindabad rahega pic.twitter.com/MuhhSoMRHO — Cross Town News (@CrossTownNews) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)