Sunny Leone took to Instagram land shared a few pics from her daughter Nisha's seventh birthday celebration. In the clicks, we get to see the actress with her husband Daniel Weber and kids having gala time at the party. Not to miss, Sunny giving a piggyback ride to her daughter. Cuteness overloaded! Sunny Leone Is Slaying in a Pink Floral Bikini; Actress Is a Sight to Behold as She Poses at the Beach (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

