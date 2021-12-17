Sunny Leone is one of the most adorable stars who loves to post everything and anything on social media. Channelling her inner child, the actress now has posted a video where one can see her playing with a toy. The actress is pretty excited while jumping cutely as she tried to not knock herself down with the toy.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)