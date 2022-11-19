Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée Sen has penned a heartfelt note for her mommy as she turns 47 today. The latter shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned, “Happpyyyy birthday to my Lifeline As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday...” Sushmita Sen Turns 47: Actress Pens a Special Note on Her Birthday, Says ‘The Most Incredible Year Is on Its Way’.

Renée Sen’s Birthday Note For Sushmita Sen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

