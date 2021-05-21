Actress Sushmita Sen gets nostalgic about her most prestigious moment when she was crowned the Miss Universe title in Manila Philippines 27 years ago in 1994. Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic from her beauty pageant days and wrote "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!"

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post Below:

