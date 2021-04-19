Swara Bhasker shared a tweet revealing that her mother and her cook has tested positive for the virus. She urged people to wear masks and stay at home.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

It’s come home. My mother and our cook have both tested positive. 🥺🥺😣😣 We are all isolating at home in #Delhi Double mask up and stay at home people. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 19, 2021

