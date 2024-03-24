Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, continued its climb at the box office. After a decent opening of Rs 1.10 crore, the film raked in Rs 2.25 crore on its second day. This brings the total collection to Rs 3.35 crore. Hooda, who also plays the lead role, underwent a significant physical transformation for the film. Reportedly, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar saw a 25.30 percent occupancy rate in the Hindi belt on Saturday (March 23). Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Audience Review: Is Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s Film Worth Watching? Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office:

#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar was impacted on Day 1 by the delay in announcing screens, show timings and commencement of ticket bookings [happened late on Thu], but the biz witnesses a solid upturn on Day 2 [+104.55%], mainly in #Maharashtra… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3.35… pic.twitter.com/F6quypHkoI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)