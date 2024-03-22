Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande was released in the theatres today. Directed and produced by Randeep Hooda, in collaboration with Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Anand Palit, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar tells the story of the freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. Randeep has stepped into Veer Savarkar's shoes. Here's what netizens have to say about Randeep, Ankita's performance and the movie. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Film Fails to Impress the Critics.

Ankita Lokhande As Yamuna Bai Wins Hearts

Fans Declares Swatantrya Veer Savarkar As Blockbuster

Ankita Lokhande Shines As Yamuna Bai

Randeep Hooda Delivers A Performance To Remember

Fan Calls Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Brilliant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)