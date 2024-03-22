Swatantrya Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande was released in the theatres today. Directed and produced by Randeep Hooda, in collaboration with Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Anand Palit, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar tells the story of the freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. Randeep has stepped into Veer Savarkar's shoes. Here's what netizens have to say about Randeep, Ankita's performance and the movie. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Film Fails to Impress the Critics.

Ankita Lokhande As Yamuna Bai Wins Hearts

The way #AnkitaLokhande has portrayed #yamunabai 😭🤌 How tough journey it was for yamuna bai she was so rich but sacrificed to marry him Apart from all this is so cute scene I was blushing in this scene ANKITA AS YAMUNA BAI #randeephooda #swatantryaveersavarkar pic.twitter.com/3dHrKxWmgz — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) March 22, 2024

Fans Declares Swatantrya Veer Savarkar As Blockbuster

Ankita Lokhande Shines As Yamuna Bai

A dignified star-actress, whose always impressed me with her charm & spontaniety, from a loved TV star to a powerhouse performer, Ankita Lokhande Jain @anky1912 shines today as Yamunabai in #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. Her portrayal reflects strength, courage & authenticity. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/l5AvE6AcjD — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) March 22, 2024

Randeep Hooda Delivers A Performance To Remember

Watched #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar today Some movies are above reviews & this is one of them This movie should be shown to all school kids. All State Govts should tax free this movie. Request everyone to come out in large no. & Support this one.@RandeepHooda what a performance 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YYUebfqoSr — Yuvraj Digvijay🇮🇳 (@DigvijaYuvraj) March 22, 2024

Fan Calls Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Brilliant

Watched #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar Brilliant movie, @RandeepHooda has delivered a masterclass on acting and handled a complicated topic really well. The movie feels rushed in some parts understandably because it's too big a story for 3 hours,I wish this was a multi-season web series https://t.co/Xe2bTwoMiE pic.twitter.com/UEUk2AIXDV — Parijit Khokle (@parijit) March 22, 2024

