On the 142nd birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to the freedom fighter, calling him a “true son of Mother India.” In a message posted on X, Modi said, “Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland.” The Prime Minister added that the nation will “never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement.” He also emphasised that Savarkar’s sacrifice and dedication remain a guiding light for building a developed India. Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Share on His Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Veer Savarkar on Birth Anniversary

